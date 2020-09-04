CORONA (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman he met for a date in Corona, and investigators believe he may have more victims.
Dareante Fisher, of Los Angeles, was arrested on Sept. 1 at a motel in Gardena, where Corona police say they also recovered a handgun and other evidence. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
A woman reported to police on Aug. 26 that she had driven to an apartment complex in the 100 block of North Main Street to meet Fisher for a date. She said that shortly after she entered the apartment, Fisher threatened her with a handgun and knife, then forcibly sexually assaulted her, according to police.
Fisher later walked the woman out of the apartment blindfolded and took her cell phone, police said.
Investigators believe Fisher may have committed similar crimes against other women who haven’t yet come forward. He is known to ride a motorcycle, steal his victim’s cell phone and use a handgun and is a suspect in several, similar crimes in Los Angeles and Burbank, according to police.
Anyone with information about Fisher or other incidents can contact Corona police Detective Mark DeRuyter at (951) 279-3574 or email Mark.DeRuyter@CoronaCA.gov.