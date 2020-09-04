Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some lucky drivers in the Los Angeles Metro area could get treated to free gas this Labor Day Weekend.
SoCal Honda Dealers will have employees on hand to pump free gas at several gas stations throughout the Southland Friday through Monday.
Here is Friday’s schedule:
Los Angeles: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Circle K, 524 W Adams Blvd.
Manhattan Beach: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Circle K, 1865 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
El Segundo: 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Circle K, 765 S Sepulveda Blvd.
Tarzana: 11 a.m. to Noon: West Valley Mobil, 19248 Victory Blvd.
North Hollywood: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Good Service Mobil, 10570 Riverside Dr.
Los Angeles: 2:50 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Mobil, 6301 Santa Monica Blvd.
The free gas event will continue Saturday and Monday.
