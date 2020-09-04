LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dangerous heat is forecast for the long Labor Day holiday weekend, raising the risks of heat-related illnesses, big wildfires and widespread power outages.

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service went into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and will last through 8 p.m. Monday in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains, Santa Catalina Island, and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys. In Orange County, the warning will be in force in coastal areas from 10 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Monday.

DANGEROUSLY hot conditions this Labor Day weekend over southwest California. Temperatures may reach ALL TIME highs. Heat illness can KILL. PLAN NOW! Check in on loved ones who are especially vulnerable (the very young, very old, outdoor enthusiasts and workers). #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/cwgiN4d3FT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 3, 2020

Woodland Hills is expected to hit highs of 115 degrees Sunday, while the Antelope Valley and Saugus is forecast to reach 111 and 112, respectively.

People are being urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on their relatives and neighbors.

E.R. Dr. Benjamin Archambeau said, with California’s dry heat, it’s deceptively easy to get dehydrated without knowing it.

“You don’t necessarily always feel drenched in sweat,” he said.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include cramps, sweating, dizziness, vomiting, and imbalance. If any of the latter symptoms occur, people are urged to call 911 immediately for help.

The NWS further warned that children, seniors and pets must never be left unattended in vehicles since temperatures can become lethal in an instant in such conditions.

The weekend heat wave won’t be accompanied by a red flag warning, but with humidity expected to be in single digits, conditions will be ripe for a wildfire.

Because of the heat wave and its expected impact on the state’s power grid, Cal ISO has issued a Flex Alert throughout the holiday weekend, starting Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

