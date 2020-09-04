GLENDALE (CBSLA) — An investigation was underway after surveillance video captured bags of mail being dumped in the parking lot of a Glendale spa Thursday morning.

The video, taken outside of 7Q salon, shows a Budget box truck backed into the parking lot. Moments later, bag after bag could be seen being tossed out of the back of the truck and onto the ground.

Lilia Serobian, co-owner of the salon, found the bags and took cell phone video as she realized they were filled with hundreds of unopened envelopes and packages from the U.S. Postal Service.

“It was completely unusual,” Serobian said. “If they’re taking for their personal use, basically, why’d they have to drop off all the unopened packages somewhere.”

Serobian said the incident has made her uneasy given the recent controversy surrounding the postal service.

“Of course it’s suspicious,” she said. “You start thinking, ‘OK, something is going on,’ because no one has access to all those boxes and packages.”

Glendale police said just before the bags of mail were discovered in the salon’s parking lot, they were called about several bags of mail tossed in an alley about half a mile from the spa. It was not immediately clear if the same truck was linked to both incidents.

A spokesperson for the postal service said the agency does not comment on ongoing investigations, though CBS Los Angeles was told that a postal employee came out to collect the mail.