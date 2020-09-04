LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — How do seals and sea lions start their day? The Aquarium of the Pacific wants to give their visitors a sneak peek.
On Sunday, the Aquarium of the Pacific will launch a new behind-the-scenes experience for visitors, who will get a chance to see the seals and sea lions being fed and receive their routine body checks from staff.
“They get to see kinda the animals at their most perky moment, how when they’re first greeting the trainers. I think that’s one of the things I love in the morning, is the animals are waiting for you, like ‘about time! I need my breakfast,’” mammologist Sarah Larsen said.
The new exhibit will be interactive, as staff will explain how they care for the animals and their behaviors, and take audience questions. The feedings will start at 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The behind-the experience is $40 per person and reservations are required.
The Aquarium of the Pacific opened its outdoor exhibits last month, but the interior areas of the aquarium remain closed because of the pandemic.