LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for several people who ran from the scene after the speeding BMW they were riding in caused a violent collision in North Hollywood early Thursday morning, leaving debris strewn across the road.
At about 3:45 a.m., the BMW was speeding in the area of Burbank Boulevard and Colfax Avenue when it slammed into a silver car, Los Angeles police said.
The impact was so strong that it knocked engine out of the second car. The collision also sheared a power pole into a tree and also damaged several parked cars.
The three male occupants of the BMW ran away and remain at large, police said. Its unclear if the innocent driver of the silver car was seriously hurt.
L.A. Department of Water and Power crews were working to remove the power pole and replace it.