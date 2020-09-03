LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division have recovered one of four high-value paintings stolen from a Los Angeles art gallery 25 years ago, authorities announced Thursday.
The painting “Canal” by Robert Spencer, painted sometime between 1879 and 1931, was stolen in January 1995, the LAPD reported. The name of the gallery was not immediately available.
On November 9, LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division received information that a citizen reported the painting was being exhibited at a museum in Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania.
Detectives identified the person in possession of the stolen painting in New Jersey and contacted the local authorities.
CCD detectives and Pennsylvania agents met with the person and determined he or she didn’t know the painting was stolen and voluntarily released it, according to the LAPD.
At this time there are no leads to the suspect or suspects involved.
Anyone with information on the missing artwork was asked to call the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-6940.
