WATTS (CBSLA) – Coffee giant Starbucks will open the doors of a community store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts Thursday.
The store, located at 2449 E. Century Boulevard, is only the second community store in the L.A. area and the 17th nationwide, the company said.
Starbucks’ community store initiative is designed to invest in diverse and underserved neighborhoods by providing job opportunities to young people and fostering economic development.
Back in January, the company said it hopes to open 100 such community stores by 2025.
Beginnning in 1998, L.A. Lakers legend Magic Johnson famously partnered with Starbucks to open dozens of stores in low-income neighborhoods in cities across the U.S., including L.A., New York, Detroit and Chicago.
The partnership came to an end in 2010.
Starbucks has over 31,000 stores worldwide.