LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several COVID-19 testing centers across Los Angeles will be closed over the weekend due to the upcoming heat wave, as well as the Labor Day holiday.
The sites do not typically operate on Sundays, and they will also be closed Saturday. However, mobile testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Liberty Park and the L.A. Downtown Medical Center.
Some sites will also be closed on Monday. The sites will be closed all weekend are:
— Bellflower City Hall
— East Los Angeles College
— The Forum
— MLK Medical Campus
— Montebello Civic Center
The sites that will be open on Monday, but closed on Saturday, are:
— Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach
— College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita
— Rancho Los Amigos South Campus, 12840 Dahlia Ave., Downey
— Palmdale Hammack Center, 815 E. Avenue Q6, Palmdale
— 14665 Roscoe Blvd. Panorama City
— Pomona Fairplex, Gate 17, 1101 W. McKinley Ave.
— San Gabriel Valley Airport, 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte
— South Gate Park, 9615 Pinehurst Ave., South Gate
The county advised residents to seek testing from their healthcare provider if they are symptomatic or have had exposure to someone who tested positive. Those who do not have a regular healthcare provider can call 211 for assistance.
Appointments are required at all testing sites. Those appointments can be made online.
