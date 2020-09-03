SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two men were in custody Thursday following a shooting at a high-rise, luxury apartment building that apparently stemmed from a marijuana deal that turned into a robbery.
The two men, who have not been identified, are in the custody of Santa Ana police at a local trauma center, according to officials.
Gunfire erupted about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Essex Skyline at MacArthur Place, near MacArthur Boulevard and the 55 Freeway.
Three men were found with gunshot wounds – an unidentified Black man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso who was found in the parking structure, an unidentified Hispanic man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body in the lobby, and a tenant on the 15th floor, a 29-year-old man who suffered a single grazing gunshot wound to the head and other blunt force trauma injuries, according to Santa Ana police. All three men were taken to local trauma centers.
Police say their preliminary investigation determined an armed robbery happened during a marijuana deal inside the 15th floor apartment. During the attempted robbery, a fight escalated into gunfire.
Detectives searched the apartment and seized marijuana, evidence of sales operations, money and two firearms, police said, and it is believed this crime could be related to other, similar robberies that have occurred at the same apartment complex recently.
Anyone with information about the shooting or robbery can contact Santa Ana police’s Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390.
