LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Letitia Wright, the actress who played Shuri, sister to Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” released an emotional video tribute to her on-screen brother several days after his death.

Boseman, 43, died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He did not make his illness public, and his death stunned his fans and much of Hollywood, including his costars in the groundbreaking Marvel film about a fictional, technologically advanced African country.

this hurts. really hurts — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) August 30, 2020

Wright narrates the nearly six-minute video over serene images of the sun rising over water, trees, stars, flowers and the sky. The actress described Boseman an angel on earth departed, who brought calm into every room he walked into.

“Words can’t describe how I feel. How we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us,” she says.

In a voice that grows progressively raw, she says, “I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. Against all odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.”

Marvel had already greenlighted a sequel to “Black Panther,” which earned more than $1 billion at the box office. Wright says she believed they would have more time for laughs and “more moments of me picking on you on set.”

Wright, who edited the video herself, later includes footage of the pair hugging at press junkets, awards shows, and sitting in an aircraft with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

“All that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds you’ve planted on the earth to grow. To blossom, to become even more beautiful,” she says. “You’re forever in my heart.”