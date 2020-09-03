LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One of two Compton men charged with an Aug. 17 attack on YouTube performer Eden the Doll and two other transgender women in Hollywood pleaded not guilty Thursday to assault and other charges.

Carlton Alexander Callway, 29, of Compton, faces one felony count each of grand theft from the person of another, second-degree robbery, criminal threats, attempted second-degree robbery, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

Callway was previously arrested in connection with the case and later released from custody, according to jail records.

Davion Anthony Williams, 22, also of Compton, faces one felony count each of grand theft and assault with a deadly weapon, a rideshare scooter.

The criminal complaint includes an allegation that Callaway used a steel rod as a deadly and dangerous weapon, along with hate crime allegations against both defendants.

According to prosecutors, Callway allegedly befriended the three victims and later assaulted them near Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue Aug. 17. Williams allegedly joined in the attack.

Williams, who has not yet been arrested, allegedly joined the attack and stole from one of the women, according to the prosecutor.

On Aug. 24, the D.A.’s office sent the case back to the Los Angeles Police Department for further investigation.

If convicted as charged, Callway faces up to 13 years and four months in state prison and Williams faces up to eight years and four months in prison, prosecutors said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division.