LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cooling centers throughout Southern California will be open this weekend as a dangerous heat wave bears down on the region.

Many cooling centers are asking people to wear masks and to submit to a health screening before entering.

Los Angeles County

Burbank

Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St. Open Friday through Monday, noon to 6 p.m.

El Monte

El Monte Community Center, 3130 Tyler Ave. Open Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Glendale

Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St. Open Friday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. Open Saturday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Palmdale

Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. Open Thursday through Tuesday, noon to 6 p.m.

Pasadena

Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Open Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Quartz Hill

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2. Open Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m.

San Fernando

Las Palmas Park, 505 S. Huntington St. Open Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Orange County

Anaheim

Brookhurst Community Center, 2271 W. Crescent Ave. (714) 765-3373

Canyon Hills Library, 400 Scout Trail, (714) 974-7360

Central Branch Library, 500 W. Broadway, (714) 765-1880

Downtown Anaheim Community Center, 250 E. Center St. (714) 765-4500

East Anaheim Library, 8201 Santa Ana Canyon, (714) 765-3887

Euclid Branch Library, 1340 S. Euclid, (714) 765-3625

Haskett Branch Library, 2650 W. Broadway, (714) 765-5075

Ponderosa Joint Use Library, 240 E. Orangewood Ave., (714) 740-0202

Sunkist Branch Library, 901 S. Sunkist, (714) 765-3576

West Anaheim Youth Center, 320 S. Beach Blvd., (714) 765-6400

Fountain Valley

The Center at Founders Village-Senior and Community Center, 17967 Bushard Street. Open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Garden Grove

H. Louis Lake Senior Center, 11300 Stanford Avenue, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Habra

101 West La Habra Boulevard. Open Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Laguna Woods

24264 El Toro Road. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Palma

Cool Center at the La Palma Police Department, 7792 Walker Street. Hours vary, call for more information. (714) 690-3370

Newport Beach

Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seal Beach

Marina Community Center, 151 Marina Drive. Open Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Seal Beach Tennis Center, 3900 Lampson Ave. Open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Bernardino County

Redlands

Joslyn Senior Center, 21 Grant St. Open Friday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Redlands Community Senior Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Open Friday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Ventura County

Fillmore

533 Santa Clara Street. Open Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ojai

Ojai Recreation Center, 510 Park Road. Open Saturday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Simi Valley

Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi. Open Friday through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.