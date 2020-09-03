LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cooling centers throughout Southern California will be open this weekend as a dangerous heat wave bears down on the region.
Many cooling centers are asking people to wear masks and to submit to a health screening before entering.
Los Angeles County
Burbank
Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St. Open Friday through Monday, noon to 6 p.m.
El Monte
El Monte Community Center, 3130 Tyler Ave. Open Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Glendale
Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St. Open Friday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. Open Saturday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Palmdale
Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. Open Thursday through Tuesday, noon to 6 p.m.
Pasadena
Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Open Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Quartz Hill
Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2. Open Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
San Fernando
Las Palmas Park, 505 S. Huntington St. Open Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Orange County
Anaheim
Brookhurst Community Center, 2271 W. Crescent Ave. (714) 765-3373
Canyon Hills Library, 400 Scout Trail, (714) 974-7360
Central Branch Library, 500 W. Broadway, (714) 765-1880
Downtown Anaheim Community Center, 250 E. Center St. (714) 765-4500
East Anaheim Library, 8201 Santa Ana Canyon, (714) 765-3887
Euclid Branch Library, 1340 S. Euclid, (714) 765-3625
Haskett Branch Library, 2650 W. Broadway, (714) 765-5075
Ponderosa Joint Use Library, 240 E. Orangewood Ave., (714) 740-0202
Sunkist Branch Library, 901 S. Sunkist, (714) 765-3576
West Anaheim Youth Center, 320 S. Beach Blvd., (714) 765-6400
Fountain Valley
The Center at Founders Village-Senior and Community Center, 17967 Bushard Street. Open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Garden Grove
H. Louis Lake Senior Center, 11300 Stanford Avenue, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
La Habra
101 West La Habra Boulevard. Open Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Laguna Woods
24264 El Toro Road. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
La Palma
Cool Center at the La Palma Police Department, 7792 Walker Street. Hours vary, call for more information. (714) 690-3370
Newport Beach
Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Seal Beach
Marina Community Center, 151 Marina Drive. Open Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Seal Beach Tennis Center, 3900 Lampson Ave. Open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
San Bernardino County
Redlands
Joslyn Senior Center, 21 Grant St. Open Friday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Redlands Community Senior Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Open Friday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Ventura County
Fillmore
533 Santa Clara Street. Open Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ojai
Ojai Recreation Center, 510 Park Road. Open Saturday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Simi Valley
Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi. Open Friday through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.