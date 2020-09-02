MALIBU (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old Culver City native will attempt to swim the 27-mile length of the Santa Monica Bay Wednesday.
Abigail Bergman has been swimming two to three hours a day and as many as eight hours on weekends to prepare for her marathon-length swim, which will start at Point Dume in Malibu and end at Rocky Point in Palos Verdes.
Bergman grew up in Culver City, but had been living in Chicago when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
“I’ve been back in California since March 16, a lot of people came home around that time, March 16, so I figured why not do this swim in this historic place, where I grew up and kind of honor my place where I grew up by swimming across the bay,” she said.
She will start her marathon swim attempt at 1 p.m. Wednesday.