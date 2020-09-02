LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 153 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 53,306 confirmed cases and 1,033 deaths. There were 44,755 reported recoveries.
Officials said 207 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 69 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 366 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 48,245 confirmed cases and 743 deaths. An estimated 41,800 people had recovered.
As of Monday, the county’s latest update, there were 292 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 98 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 120 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 10,806. Of those who had contracted the illness, 9,629 had recovered, 1,061 were active and 116 had died.
Officials said 63 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 14 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 530,475 Riverside County residents, 491,880 San Bernardino County residents and 157,210 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.