By CBSLA Staff
NORWALK (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify a woman who police say swapped a toy ring for a diamond ring during an online sale meetup.

The surreptitious swap happened on July 21 at a McDonald’s in Norwalk. The owner of the diamond ring told Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies she had agreed to meet with the woman through the online marketplace OfferUp.

While the seller was distracted, the purported buyer swapped replaced the diamond ring with a toy ring.

The ring was worth $2,200, authorities said.

The thief was described as a Hispanic woman, about 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds. Surveillance video shows her carrying a large black tote purse on her shoulder, a gray V-neck T-shirt, ripped jeans, light-colored sneakers, and a black face mask with an unknown print.

Anyone with information about the woman can call sheriff’s Detective Zamudio at (562) 466-5430.

