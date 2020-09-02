NORWALK (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify a woman who police say swapped a toy ring for a diamond ring during an online sale meetup.
The surreptitious swap happened on July 21 at a McDonald’s in Norwalk. The owner of the diamond ring told Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies she had agreed to meet with the woman through the online marketplace OfferUp.
Do you know who this #Distractiontheft suspect is? She met with the victim in #Norwalk to purchase a diamond ring, after contacting through #OfferUp. While the victim was distracted, the suspect swapped the diamond ring with a toy ring! Any info, contact Det. Zamudio #LASD pic.twitter.com/pQdc4VwzMw
— LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) September 1, 2020
While the seller was distracted, the purported buyer swapped replaced the diamond ring with a toy ring.
The ring was worth $2,200, authorities said.
The thief was described as a Hispanic woman, about 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds. Surveillance video shows her carrying a large black tote purse on her shoulder, a gray V-neck T-shirt, ripped jeans, light-colored sneakers, and a black face mask with an unknown print.
Anyone with information about the woman can call sheriff’s Detective Zamudio at (562) 466-5430.