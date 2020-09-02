CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:John Wayne Airport, KCAL 9, Orange County, Santa Ana, Santa Ana news, Spirit Airlines

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Spirit Airlines is landing this November at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 25: A Spirit Airlines jet comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on May 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The nation’s 10th busiest airport recorded a 53% decrease in arriving and departing passengers for March compared to the same month in 2019, a drop of more than 2.3 million travelers, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the travel industry. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The discount airline says it will start with daily flights out of John Wayne Airport to Las Vegas and Oakland, starting Nov. 17. The airline already flies out of LAX and Burbank.

“We are excited to bring more low-cost options to our Southern California guests with new service to John Wayne Airport,” John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s vice president of network planning, said in a statement. “Whether it’s a quick trip to Las Vegas or to the Bay Area, Los Angeles-area residents will love our low fares, signature service and on-time performance.

Sprit Airlines may be expanding its service, but is also struggling alongside many other airlines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of the airline’s pilots agreed last week to take a voluntary leave of absence or have their schedules temporarily reduced to avoid thousands of layoffs, according to

