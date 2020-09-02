SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Spirit Airlines is landing this November at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
The discount airline says it will start with daily flights out of John Wayne Airport to Las Vegas and Oakland, starting Nov. 17. The airline already flies out of LAX and Burbank.
“We are excited to bring more low-cost options to our Southern California guests with new service to John Wayne Airport,” John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s vice president of network planning, said in a statement. “Whether it’s a quick trip to Las Vegas or to the Bay Area, Los Angeles-area residents will love our low fares, signature service and on-time performance.
Sprit Airlines may be expanding its service, but is also struggling alongside many other airlines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of the airline’s pilots agreed last week to take a voluntary leave of absence or have their schedules temporarily reduced to avoid thousands of layoffs, according to