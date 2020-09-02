LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — 22-year-old rapper Silento, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village over the weekend.
Hawk is behind the hit 2015 song, “Watch Me” (Whip/Nae Nae).
He was arrested about 1:50 p.m. on Saturday in the 12700 block of Albers Street, near Bellaire Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Sheriff’s department records show that Hawk is being held on $105,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning at the Van Nuys Courthouse.
Hawk is also reportedly facing other charges in Santa Ana, but police have not yet confirmed those reports.
No further details about the incident were immediately provided.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for more information.
