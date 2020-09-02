SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana police were investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a luxury apartment building that sent three male victims to area hospitals.
#PublicAdvisory – #SantaAnaPD is currently working a shooting at 9 Macarthur Place. Heavy police activity, please stay away from the area #SAPDPIO
— SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) September 2, 2020
The shooting happened at about 3:15 an apartment building near MacArthur Boulevard and the 55 Freeway.
The Santa Ana Police Department said there were three known shooting victims — at least one found on the 15th floor of the building and one found on the ground floor. All three victims were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.
According to the police, the known shooting victims were a 19-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man.
A witness at the scene said she saw two men running away from one of the towers this afternoon after she heard the shots, and police said they were searching for a man who had a mask on in the south tower of the apartment structure.
Officers were reportedly going floor to floor searching for potential additional victims as well as the suspect or suspects.
