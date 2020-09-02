PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Police Department Wednesday released a composite sketch of a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured another.
According to police, Ray Anthony Magee Jr., of Duarte, and an unnamed 23-year-old man, were shot at about 4:10 p.m. May 23 while sitting in a car in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue, near East Howard Street. Both men were taken to nearby hospitals where Magee later died.
Back in July, police released surveillance footage of the vehicle involved, a 2017 Dodge Charger with tinted windows. According to police, the last two digits of the license plate number were “50.”
Police said at least two suspects fled in the vehicle, headed southbound on Lake Avenue, and that the shooting did not appear to be random. The investigation into whether it was gang related was ongoing.
One of the suspects is described as a Black man, between the ages of 25 and 40, with a light complexion. The man is said to weigh between 170 and 180 pounds with a reported height between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches.
Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241.
