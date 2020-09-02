POMONA (CBSLA) — The National Hot Rod Association says they have decided to cancel the 2020 Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona due to ongoing public health restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was scheduled for Nov. 13-15. But because fans would not be able to come to the Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, the NHRA says they will conclude the 2020 season in Las Vegas instead, at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
“We are disappointed that we will not be hosting the Finals here at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona for the first time since the mid-80s,” Dale Coleman, NHRA’s vice president and chief revenue officer, said in a statement.
Coleman said he looks forward to the finals returning to Pomona in 2021.
In related hot rod news, the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum said it would also cancel its 2020 California Hot Rod Reunion, which had been set to take place at Auto Club Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield. The event was scheduled to take place Oct. 23-25.
This event was also canceled due to the ongoing public health restrictions.
“We believe this is the right decision given the continued high rate of COVID-19 cases in California and the restrictions implemented by the state and Kern County,” Martin Betz, executive director of the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum, said in a statement.
The NHRA says ticket holders for both events will soon be contacted with more information about their tickets.