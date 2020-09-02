LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles World Airports unveiled two websites on Wednesday that provide information about noise created by aircraft operations at both Los Angeles International and Van Nuys airports.

The new sites provide access to data and content designed to help visitors understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels within neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles and its surrounding communities. Diagrams, videos, information sheets, animations and illustrations offer a detailed look at typical aircraft routes and FAA procedures under different conditions, according to LAWA.

“Los Angeles World Airports is committed to being a great neighbor and to providing transparent information about how aircraft noise changes based on aircraft routes, weather conditions, runway maintenance and more,” said Samantha Bricker, the chief environmental and sustainability officer at LAWA. “These unique online portals provide a new level of insight and education into when and why certain neighborhoods experience aircraft noise.”

Neighborhood-specific details are offered where visitors can get detailed information on topics like how changes in aircraft takeoff or landing directions can change aircraft noise levels in certain areas. Searching by a specific address or general area, you’ll see diagrams reflecting normal aircraft activity and information as well as explanations about flight operations specific that particular area.

For example, searching the LAX Noise Portal, users can search for and get information about early turns and where aircraft fly during westerly or over-ocean operations. Similarly, searching the Van Nuys Airport Portal, users may choose to get information about “touch-and-go operations,” a flight training technique used by the multiple flight schools that operate out of that airport.

In addition, users are given access to the LAX/Community Noise Roundtable, a forum for local residents to engage on aircraft noise issues, a live flight tracker and instructions for leaving comments about aircraft noise.

According to LAWA, the new portals will continue to offer more content over time and as conditions change.

