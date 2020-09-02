BELL (CBSLA) – A former councilman for the Los Angeles County city of Bell was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in the shooting death of his wife.
76-year-old Danny Harber has been taken into custody in the murder of 81-year-old Donna Harber.
The shooting occurred at about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 4900 block of Weik Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Danny Harber was taken to a hospital for medical treatment before being booked on $200,000 bail, the sheriff’s department reports.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately confirmed, nor was a motive.
Danny Harber, a retired baker, was elected to the city council in 2011 following a major scandal which saw eight Bell city officials, including four council members, charged with corruption.
Harber served on the city council until 2013.
Bell police and L.A. County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the case.
