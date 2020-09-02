LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Wednesday that he and his family all tested positive for COVID-19.

“My wife, Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram. “And I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have every had to endure as a family, and for me, personally as well.”

Johnson said that he was happy to announce that they were on the other side, no longer contagious and have recovered from the illness.

“Believe me, I am counting my blessings,” he said. “Like all of us, we all have been hit by this thing, whether it is people we know, family we know, loved ones we know or friends we know.”

The retired wrestler said his family contracted the virus from close family friends.