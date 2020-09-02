LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Safer-at-home orders have predictably led to an increase in the use of house appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers.

People in the business of repairing these appliances say they’re getting more calls about machinery and business has been booming as a result.

“We’re working pretty much full time, seven days a week. you know, waking up at 7 getting home at 7, 12 hour days so we’re swamped right now,” said appliance repair specialist Robert Villatoro. “Right now we’re booked three to four days in advance so we’re having to turn people down or tell them to call someone else or sometimes we try to troubleshoot.”

The experience is similar for other appliance workers throughout Southern California.

Robert Ehrid, who is the sales manager at Appliance Outlet in Northridge, said foot traffic has doubled since the store reopened after a five-week shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“So once we opened back up, business kind of took off because we’re able to produce,” Ehrid said.

With the increase in people at home and hot summer temperatures, the AC will also be running more than normal, so those companies are also seeing a surge in demand as well, and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.

“It’s like the telephone is directly connected to the thermometer. When it gets hot, the phone rings like crazy. When it cools off, things calm down,” said David Kahn, owner of Kahn Air Conditioning.