HEMET (CBSLA) — Two teen sisters went missing days ago from their home in Hemet and officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for them.
14-year-old Abigail Naanat Arres and 16-year-old Hattie Kawiicha Arres were last seen on August 31 at their home in the 44000 block of Compiegne Drive.
Authorities believe they may be in the Riverside area.
Abigail is described as 5’5″, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants.
Her sister Hattie is 5’3″, 145 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last spotted in a gray or black shirt with black shorts.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Hemet Sheriff-Deputy Tully at 951-791-3400 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call Sheriff’s Dispatch anytime at 1-800-950-2444 and reference incident D20244053 and D202450001.