LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vin Scully, 92, made a big splash Wednesday with his first video tweet.
The retired sportscaster, beloved for announcing “It’s time for Dodger baseball!” at the start of every Dodger game, brought his dulcet tones to social media Wednesday morning with a phrase so many Dodger fans know so well.
Hello everyone! This is Vin Scully here. Delighted to join you on twitter. Have a great day! #VinScully pic.twitter.com/RKbSzCiWwq
— Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) September 2, 2020
“Hi everybody and a very pleasant good afternoon to you,” he said in his first video post. “This is Vin, making his debut on social media and it’s nice to be welcomed. I’m delighted to see if I can’t serve you in any way, shape or form.”
Scully, who called his final game in 2016, gave a hint of what he might post about – famous dates in baseball, players, or a team. The legendary broadcaster is renowned for his encyclopedic knowledge of the game. Scully said he hoped none of his posts would become controversial.
“This is strictly a meeting of friends, having some fun, talking about our favorite subjects,” Scully said.
Since retiring, Scully has avoided the spotlight, declining to attend any of the games during the Dodgers’ World Series runs in 2017 and 2018, despite a petition by fans to have him return. Earlier this year, he was briefly hospitalized after suffering a fall.