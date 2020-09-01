REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – A Redondo Beach man was arrested last week, accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in July who had overdosed on drugs, authorities announced Tuesday.
Michael Anthony DiGiorgio was taken into custody Aug. 26 on two counts of sodomy and one count of rape of an unconscious victim.
In the early morning hours of July 6, Redondo Beach police were called to the 600 block of South Prospect Avenue where they found a woman who had overdosed.
In the ensuing investigation, detectives determined that the woman had been sexually assaulted by DiGiorgio, police said. They also believe he may have more victims.
He has since been released from custody on $300,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.