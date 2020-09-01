LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games released an animated emblem for the games Tuesday that included designs from celebrities, artists, and athletes.

Designed for the digital age and to be a platform for creativity, self-expression and inclusion, the LA28 emblem represents a collection of voices, rather than a singular monument or landmark, organizers said.

To celebrate the launch of the emblem, more than 20 people brought their personal stories to life through an artistic A in the LA28 emblem. Over the next eight years, LA28 organizers said the emblem will represent many stories from the community.

Some of the notable contributors include actress Reese Witherspoon, singer Billie Eilish, streetwear designer Bobby Hundreds, tattoo artist Dr. Woo, along with prominent athletes like Andrew Rippon.

“L.A. defies a singular identity. There is not one way to represent Los Angeles,” LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman said. “Every neighborhood, every block, every person has their own unique identity and story of L.A. The LA28 Games will showcase our community’s collective creativity and celebrate the diversity that makes us strong.”

We are a community of inspired individuals and fearless dreamers. It’s time we made our mark. #LA28 #LA28Creator pic.twitter.com/XagKkA5d9a — LA28 (@LA28) September 1, 2020

Anchored with a static L, 2 and 8, the LA28 emblem allows for a spectrum of stories with an interchanging A.

“Los Angeles is an infinite canvas that represents millions of people and hundreds of languages,” LA28 Chief Marketing Officer Amy Gleeson said. “No one mark could ever express all that Los Angeles and the Games represent. The best way to showcase the LA28 Games is by asking the community to share in the creation.”

More information on the LA28 design can be found at la28.org.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)