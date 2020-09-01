LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials say airline crews making their final approach to Los Angeles International Airport spotted a man flying in a jet pack this weekend.
An FAA spokesperson says the incident was reported by crews on Southwest Airlines and American Airlines flights who say they saw “what appeared to be someone in a jet pack” around 6:35 p.m. Sunday near the airport.
No injuries or damage was reported.
Audio transcripts from LiveATC.net show the pilots were warned to be on the lookout for someone in a jet pack flying at about 3,000 feet:
Pilot: “Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jet pack”
Tower: “American 1997, OK, thank you, were they to your left side or right side?”
Pilot: “Off the left side at ah maybe 300-ah-300 yards or so, about our altitude”
Tower: “OK American 1997”
xx
Tower: “Southwest 6046”
Southwest Pilot: “Tower, we just saw the guy pass by us”
xx
Tower: “JetBlue 23 please caution a person with a jet pack reported 300 yards south of the LA final at about 3000 feet”
Pilot: “JetBlue 23 we heard and are definitely looking”
Tower: “Only in LA”
(end transcript)
Federal officials alerted local law enforcement to the reports and currently investigating.