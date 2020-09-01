LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Have a passion for education and changing the odds for kids?
Think Together is a nonprofit educational organization that partners with school districts to help equip kids with the tools and resources they need to get them prepared for college and careers.
The organization is looking to fill over 250 positions, from entry level to management.
“This is a great opportunity for those that want to get their feet wet in the education world,” said Rupa Patel, a spokesperson for Think Together.
Both part-time and full-time positions are available, and there are nine regional offices across the state to work from.
Patel said the organization is looking for “people who have a passion for education and a genuine interest in working with youth.”
Anyone interested in applying can do so online.