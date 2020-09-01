LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators believe a driver intentionally slammed an SUV into a shoe store in the Fairfax District Monday night.
The crash occurred at 8:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of Melrose Avenue.
Cell phone video showed the SUV accelerate into the storefront of CoolKicks. The driver then backed up and sped away.
No one was hurt. It was unclear if there were any customers or employees in the store at the time.
Based on the license plate information, Los Angeles police were able to find and detain the suspect, police said. He was not identified.
Investigators believe the crash was intentional, a police spokesperson told CBSLA. There was no word on a motive.
The suspect was also wanted in connection with a carjacking which occurred Sunday. Police did not disclose if the SUV which rammed into the store was the same vehicle which was stolen.
