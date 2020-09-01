Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol Central Los Angeles said goodbye Tuesday afternoon to its last Crown Victoria cruiser.
The station shared a video on Twitter of a quick tour of the car set to somber music.
“Our last Crown Victoria leaves the gate one last time! It was a great run,” the station wrote.
Our last Crown Victoria leaves the gate one last time ! 😭😢😭😢😭 It was a Great Run !! pic.twitter.com/ex5LI7Lfda
— CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) September 1, 2020
Crown Victoria’s were the popular police car of choice for years until Ford stopped producing them in 2011.
Most of the cruisers have already been retired.