CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol Central Los Angeles, CHP, Crown Victoria, KCAL 9

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol Central Los Angeles said goodbye Tuesday afternoon to its last Crown Victoria cruiser.

The station shared a video on Twitter of a quick tour of the car set to somber music.

“Our last Crown Victoria leaves the gate one last time! It was a great run,” the station wrote.

Crown Victoria’s were the popular police car of choice for years until Ford stopped producing them in 2011.

Most of the cruisers have already been retired.

Comments

Leave a Reply