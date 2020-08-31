LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — SoCalGas and The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday they will jointly offer a virtual job fair for those seeking employment in the greater Los Angeles area.
The job fair, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., will showcase job openings from a range of companies as well as provide tips on how to complete job applications, prepare for interviews, and get workforce ready training if needed.
Companies participating include SoCalGas, Ralphs, Henkels & McCoy, FedEx, Meruelo, Primoris ARB, Spectrum, ACS, Paxon and UPS.
“The unemployment rate in the Los Angeles area now exceeds 19%, so Angelenos definitely need help finding work,” said Denita Willoughby, L.A. Area Chamber Board Chair, and SoCalGas vice president of supply management and support services. “This event will help provide access to numerous job opportunities for those who may not be aware of them.”
“Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges during the current economic and health crisis. The L.A. Area Chamber and our partners are focusing on solutions that provide opportunities and build a viable workforce for the Los Angeles region,” said Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Maria S. Salinas.
The job fair will be held using the Zoom meeting platform. Represented companies will be available to discuss their open positions and answer questions.
L.A. Area Chamber staff and participating companies will also provide concurrent training breakout sessions to share recommended strategies for getting job interviews, acing the interview and landing the job.
Those wishing to participate can register here.