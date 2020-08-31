VENTURA (CBSLA) — A Ventura man faces several weapons charges for allegedly manufacturing firearms known as “ghost guns.”
Joshua Alan Horek, 26, was arrested last Wednesday near his home in Ventura and was found with nine unregistered and loaded firearms, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
Horek’s arrest prompted detectives to search his two homes in Ventura, where firearm manufacturing equipment, ammunition and five unregistered firearms were seized. Investigators say they found a total of nine handguns, two AR-15s and two assault weapons.
Sheriff’s officials say these firearms are commonly referred to as “ghost guns” because they are privately made and lack serial numbers or markings.
Horek is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 9.