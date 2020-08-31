CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — United Airlines is getting rid of its change fee for most domestic tickets, effective immediately.

ARLINGTON, VA – MAY 05: A United Airlines plane sits at a gate Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, May 5, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. According to leaked internal memos, United Airlines plans to cut at least 3,400 management and administrative positions in October and potentially lay off up to 30 percent of their pilots. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Travelers holding Economy and Premium tickets on their way to the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands can now change their destinations without paying a the $200 fee. Passengers must still pay any fare difference, however.

United says that passengers who would like to take an earlier United flight the same day will also be able to join the standby list for free.

The airline industry continues to struggle amid the continuing COVID-1 pandemic, with passenger traffic still down even as the Labor Day holiday approaches.

