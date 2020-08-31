Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — United Airlines is getting rid of its change fee for most domestic tickets, effective immediately.
Travelers holding Economy and Premium tickets on their way to the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands can now change their destinations without paying a the $200 fee. Passengers must still pay any fare difference, however.
United says that passengers who would like to take an earlier United flight the same day will also be able to join the standby list for free.
The airline industry continues to struggle amid the continuing COVID-1 pandemic, with passenger traffic still down even as the Labor Day holiday approaches.