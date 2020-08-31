COMPTON (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of 14-year-old basketball prodigy Semaj Miller was taken into custody on Monday.
The Los Angeles Police Department did not provide additional details about the individual.
Miller was shot on July 29 on the corner of Main Street and 87th Street and pronounced dead on the scene.
Standing at 6’6″, he was a standout basketball player for the L.A. City Wildcats Youth Basketball program for several years, where he started learning how to play basketball from Coach Derrick Cooper and coaching staff at 11 years old.
Coaches remember him for being devoted to mentoring younger players who needed help.
“He was a good role model for our younger kids. We’ve got little ones that are five and six. He would catch the bus to their games and coach them,” Cooper said.
Miller also had an unmatched commitment to his craft, no matter the odds.
“He would ride his bike 10 miles to come play basketball. 10 miles and 10 miles back, as a 14-year-old. His bike got a flat, he walked 10 miles to go play,” said Compton High School Coach Tony Thomas.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……… ReadMore