LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while San Bernardino County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,049 newly confirmed cases and 12 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 52,909 confirmed cases and 1,019 deaths. There were 43,387 reported recoveries.
Officials said 210 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 73 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 750 newly confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 47,642 confirmed cases. An estimated 41,163 people had recovered and 716 had died.
As of Wednesday, the county’s latest update, there were 318 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 102 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 307 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 10,653 cases and 116 deaths.
Officials said 74 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 17 being treated in intensive care units. There were 9,326 reported recoveries and 1,211 active cases.
As of Monday evening, 522,708 Riverside County residents, 479,514 San Bernardino County residents and 154,417 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.