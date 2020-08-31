Comments
ARLETA (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s transport bus struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning on the 5 Freeway in Arleta.
The collision occurred at about 3:20 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway near Osborne Street, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told CBSLA.
The victim died at the scene. The person was not identified.
The circumstances of the crash under investigation, CHP said.
All northbound lanes were blocked as of 6 a.m.
