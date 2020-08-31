ORANGE (CBSLA) — A 30-year-old plumber was charged with murder on Monday in the suspected gang-related shooting death of a man in Orange.
Luis Albert De Paz Flores is charged with murder and an allegation of gang activity, along with felony counts of an unlawful assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and other charges.
Flores is accused of killing 26-year-old Marco Huerta Torres on August 6.
Officers were initially responding to a car crash around 11:17 p.m. that night and found Torres wounded in one of the vehicles with gunshot wounds.
No one was injured in the collision, but Torres was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives found evidence indicating that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of East Locus Avenue, police said.
Flores is being held on $1.1 million bail. He listed his occupation as a plumber, according to jail records.
Police believe possible gang activity was behind the shooting. No other motives were disclosed.
Flores’ arraignment is scheduled for September 21 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.
