LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services has conducted 100,000 COVID-19 tests at City-administered sites, meeting a critical need of the COVID-19 pandemic and exceeding the state’s requirement.

“Long Beach is committed to making COVID-19 testing available to anyone who needs one,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “COVID-19 is still a relatively new virus and it is absolutely critical we continue widespread testing to keep our community safe.”

Anyone who suspects that they have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their personal healthcare provider first if they have one. There also are six free COVID-19 testing sites in Long Beach:

City College, Pacific Coast Campus (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.), weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jordan Plus High School (171 W. Bort St.), weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City College, Veterans Stadium (500 E. Lew Davis Dr.), weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Ave.) weekends 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Harbor District (2100 W. Anaheim St.), weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rapid Assessment Clinic (RAC) at Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus, weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are available up to three days in advance and can be made online or by calling the City’s COVID-19 Info Line at 562.570.INFO (4636). Free testing is offered to all residents of Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Paramount and Compton.

Starting Monday, August 31, the Jordan Plus High School testing site, located at 171 W. Bort St., will have the capacity to administer more than 250 additional tests per day and will be open to all regardless of residency.

Mobile testing is also available Monday through Friday for residents who are not able to leave their residence due to mobility issues, underlying health conditions or other issues. Individuals can fill out an online form or call the City’s COVID-19 Info Line.

“We have worked extremely hard to meet demand and provide opportunities for free testing for our residents,” said Sandy Wedgeworth, Manager of Public Health Emergency Management. “We’ve overcome challenges that many have faced, surpassing expectations with the number of tests we are able to provide to the community.”

To date, Long Beach has conducted 181,839 COVID-19 tests through City-run sites, a State-run site and private labs.

As of August 28, there have been 10,437 COVID-19 cases in Long Beach, and 212 people have died from the virus. Approximately 9,387 individuals have recovered.