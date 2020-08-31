Comments
KINGS BEACH (CBSLA) – For the second time in just over a week, a Safeway grocery store in Lake Tahoe got an unexpected visitor: a bear.
Cell phone video taken by a customer Aug. 27 showed the bear inside the Safeway in the community of Kings Beach, on the north end of Lake Tahoe.
The bear appears to be rummaging around the produce section.
This is the second time a bear has visited the same store this month. On Aug. 18, a bear came in, grabbed a bag of Tostitos and then walked back out, according to video obtained by CBS affiliate KUTV.
No injuries were reported in either incident. It’s unclear if the same bear was responsible for both visits.