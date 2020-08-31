LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Protective League is blasting Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin in its anger after protesters vandalized the Van Nuys Community Station and burned the station’s flag.

A statement from the Los Angeles Protective League called the protest and vandalism a “riot.”

“Last night’s defund the police riot at the Van Nuys police station is a pathetic reflection of those who continue to promote hate, violence and destruction to justify their dangerous anarchist agenda that calls for the abolishment of police officers in the city of Los Angeles,” the union said in their statement. “If Angelenos want to see more of this mayhem, more of our city overtaken by criminals hell-bent on destroying our city, then keep electing politicians like Councilmember Mike Bonin and his ilk who invite and celebrate this craven criminal behavior.”

A public plea for help from the LAPD said about 50 protesters in masks and dark clothes gathered surrounded the station, at Tyrone Avenue and Delano Street, at about 11 p.m. Friday, chanting anti-police slogans, according to Los Angeles police officials.

Several people with the group removed the American flag from the pole in front of the station and set it on fire, while others spray-painted anti-police slogans on the walls of the station in several areas, officials said. Several other people walked out of the group that had gathered in the station’s courtyard and surrounded a marked black & white police vehicle with two uniformed LAPD officers inside, then began hitting the vehicle with an “unknown hard object” and blocked it from driving away, according to the LAPD.

The officers were eventually able to reverse out of the area and check their vehicle, which had been damaged.

The group left the area on foot and were last seen going into the surrounding neighborhood, near Hazeltine Avenue and Oxnard Street at about 1 a.m.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can contact the Van Nuys Area Watch Commander at (818) 374-9500.