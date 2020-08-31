LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James, one of the best defensive players in the NFL, is expected to undergo surgery to repair a knee injury.
James suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported Monday.
It’s unclear what the extent of the tear is and what the recovery time from the surgery will be.
“I don’t want to get into too much detail on what happened to him, because we don’t really know the final results yet, so let’s just leave it at that,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Monday.
The Chargers released a statement Monday saying that the injury occurred during Sunday’s practice, but did not provide any further details.
The 24-year-old James was selected by the Bolts as the No. 17 overall pick in 2018 and went on to have a stellar rookie season, starting 16 games and being selected as a first team All-Pro.
However, in 2019, he missed all but the last five games of the season after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his foot.
“This could be tough for him if he has to sit out another year, we don’t know, but he’s a strong-minded young man, he’s gonna be fine,” Lynn said.