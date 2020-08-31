LOS ANGELES (CSLA) — Actor Michael B. Jordan shared an emotional tribute Monday to his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman who died at the age of 43 Friday after a four-year battle with cancer.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” Jordan wrote. “I wish we had more time.”

He continued,” One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.”

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here,” Jordan said. “I wish we had more time.”

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

A memorial to Boseman was set up at Howard University’s campus in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing and subsequently attended and graduated from New York City’s Digital Film Academy.

When Boseman returned to his alma mater to give the 2018 commencement speech, he was secretly fighting for his life.

His powerful words that day left a lasting mark on the students.

“I think we truly lost a superhero,” said Howard University alumni Darnelle Casimir. “I don’t think that it is a coincidence that Chadwick Boseman became the Black Panther. A role like that is fate.”

“He really left his legacy for us to see and for us to learn from, and that’s what touches me the most,” she said.

On Sunday, the MTV Video Music Awards honored Boseman while looking back to the moment in 2018 when he gave his award to James Shaw Jr. who stopped a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee.