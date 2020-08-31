ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed outside a house party in Arcadia Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at 8:40 p.m. outside a home in the 2800 block of Caroline Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was shot several times following an argument, the sheriff’s department said. He was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

One person was detained at the scene, according to Arcadia police Lt. Kollin Cieadlo.

About 25 people were attending the party at a home which appeared to have been rented, Cieadlo told reporters.

“It looked like a rental,” Cieadlo said.

Sheriff’s detectives are assisting Arcadia police in the investigation.

There have been several shootings at house parties across L.A. County in recent weeks.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 26, gunfire erupted during a party at another short-term rental mansion in the wealthy L.A. neighborhood of Beverly Crest, killing one man and leaving a second man wounded.

On Aug. 4, a woman was killed and two others wounded after shots were fired at a mansion party, also in Beverly Crest.

On Aug. 11, five people were wounded in a shooting at a large party at a warehouse in an industrial area in the South Los Angeles County community of Harbor-Gateway.

The L.A. City Attorney announced criminal charges Friday against four people, including two young TikTok stars, in connection with several recent parties at mansions in the Hollywood Hills.

On Aug. 5, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a public order authorizing the L.A. Department of Water and Power to shut off utilities at homes which host large gatherings, parties or events.

Home-sharing giant Airbnb announced last week that it had suspended or removed more than 50 L.A. County rental homes from its app after receiving complaints or noting policy violations. The move came just a few days after Airbnb’s decision to ban parties and events at listings globally until further notice.

The city of Glendora also reported last week that it had fined the organizer of an illegal mansion party and made at least one arrest after shutting down a giant party at a million-dollar home.

