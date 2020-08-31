LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Community College District is reopening enrollment for the L.A. College Promise program, which guarantees two years of free tuition and a free Chromebook for students.
All first-time college students, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, social or economic background or immigration status, is open to apply to the L.A. College Promise Program.
Students who are accepted will receive free tuition for two years of full-time enrollment, a free Chromebook or similar device for remote learning, assistance with financial aid, success and career coaching, and access to emergency aid and any other student support.
“We found out that many new students wanted to participate, but due to the pandemic and other issues, they missed the original application deadline,” Andra Hoffman, president of the board of trustees, said in a statement.
Promise students can attend any of LACCD’s nine colleges, which includes Pierce College, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College and Los Angeles Mission College.
The new deadline to apply is Sept. 15. To apply go to lacollegepromise.org or email asklacp@laccd.edu for questions.