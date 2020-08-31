LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress-activists America Ferrera and Eva Longoria Monday launched a online lifestyle platform called She Se Puede that aims to inspire and empower Latinas to make their voices heard this election.

“This election year, everyone is reminded of the Latino population numbers and how fast we are growing as a community, but let’s be clear: demography is not destiny,” Ferrera, who is also a producer and director, said. “Unless and until we believe in our own potential and realize our own power, we will remain underrepresented as a political and cultural force.”

The site hopes to create a nonprofit online community that provides Latinas with the information and support they need to “transform their lives, their families, their community and their nation,” according to its founders.

“This year, there are 32 million eligible Latino voters in the U.S., yet Latina turnout rates are 14-20% lower than non-Hispanic Black or white women,” Stephanie Valencia, co-founder and president of Equis Labs and Equis Research, said. “These women are turning out in lower numbers not because of apathy, but because they don’t feel certain they have the power to change their own lives, much less the outcome of an election.”

The mission of the She Se Puede project is to help Latinas realize and act on that power by curating content by sharing a wide range of relatable articles, videos and photos celebrating stories on Latina achievement.

“She Se Puede is a state of mind,” Longoria said. “So when we say empowerment, we mean we want Latinas to feel empowered in everything that they do, from their careers, to their workouts, to what food they eat and even how they can request their mail-in ballot.”

The plan for She Se Puede came out of a discussion on how to better engage Latinas in civic life. The group — which also includes Alex Martinez Kondracke, Carmen Perez, Christy Haubegger, Elsa Collins, Jess Morales Rocketto, Olga Segura and Monica Ramirez — felt that the experiences and perspectives of Latinas often go unheard.

“From organizing rallies in support of Dreamers to ensuring farm workers are equipped with masks and critical supplies, Latinas are changing this country for the better,” said Ramirez, an activist, author and civil rights attorney. “There are so many heroes among us, but too often our stories aren’t being told. She Se Puede is a platform that will amplify efforts that support Latinas and empower us all to feel confident that we can make change ourselves.”

