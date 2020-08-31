SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Lewis “Looce” Reupena was shot and killed while driving along the northbound 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Saturday night.
The 27-year-old was a musician from Orange County who has been singing and playing the guitar since he was 6 or 7 years old.
Now, loved ones dealing with the tragic loss and hoping witnesses and police will help track down who was responsible.
“There were tons of his friends who came through here. The Polynesian culture we take care of everyone regardless of who your friends are. I can see now more than before see he was a loving individual,” the victim’s father Jack Reupena said.
Reupena’s father said his son was driving to work when someone pulled out a gun on the freeway and shot and killed him.
The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday on the northbound 405 Freeway, just south of the 605 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP confirmed Reupena’s body was discovered inside a blue sedan on the freeway with at least one gunshot wound.
Officials said after he was shot, his car slammed into another vehicle before coming to rest along the center divider. The driver who was hit was not hurt in the incident.
It is unclear what led up to the incident but the scene caused near-standstill traffic for several hours.
Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle is a white Mercedes 550 or S550.
Reupena lives behind his father, siblings, a longtime girlfriend and other loved ones.
CHP is asking anyone with information about the incident to reach out to authorities.
