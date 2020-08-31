SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Lewis “Looce” Reupena was shot and killed while driving along the northbound 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old was a musician from Orange County who has been singing and playing the guitar since he was 6 or 7 years old.

Now, loved ones dealing with the tragic loss and hoping witnesses and police will help track down who was responsible.

“There were tons of his friends who came through here. The Polynesian culture we take care of everyone regardless of who your friends are. I can see now more than before see he was a loving individual,” the victim’s father Jack Reupena said.