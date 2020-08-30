LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Shots were fired during a rally on Sunday in support of President Donald Trump, leading to a standoff.

The group traveled from Woodland Hills to Studio City with participants playing the National Anthem loudly, American flags and pro-trump signs in hand, and chanting, “four more years.”

A school bus also made its way down Ventura Boulevard with a sign supporting pleas to reopen schools during the pandemic.

The rally was mostly peaceful but police ended up shutting down part of the demonstration after three men were caught on camera throwing bottles at the caravan and then firing shots, which hit the tire of a truck in the rally.

A SWAT team was called in eventually after police said the three men ran into a building and refused to come out.

A witness who lives nearby said right before shots were fired, she could hear an argument between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.

“Right outside the building I could hear it sounded like a couple of men were in a pretty heated argument, yelling back and forth,” the witness said.

Despite the incident, the Trump rally went on with many of the participants thanking the police for their involvement and providing security.

Meanwhile, across the street, Black Lives Matter protesters were also speaking out for equality in the U.S. and holding officers accountable, among other concerns.

Trump supporters say they plan to hold more rallies throughout the area heading into the 2020 election.

No one was injured in the shooting, but police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the LAPD.